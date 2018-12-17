Monday, 17 December 2018

No fouling

SIGNS urging dog owners to keep their pets on leads are to be installed on Watlington sports field.

A meeting of the parish council’s pavilion and sports field committee heard that dog fouling was a problem on the field, off Shirburn Road.

Watlington FC asked if there should be a by-law stating that dogs in the area should be kept on leads but the meeting heard this would be “contentious” and residents were divided on the issue.

