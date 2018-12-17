No fouling

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
SIGNS urging dog owners to keep their pets on leads are to be installed on Watlington sports field.
A meeting of the parish council’s pavilion and sports field committee heard that dog fouling was a problem on the field, off Shirburn Road.
Watlington FC asked if there should be a by-law stating that dogs in the area should be kept on leads but the meeting heard this would be “contentious” and residents were divided on the issue.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say