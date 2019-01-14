Drivers plea

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
WATLINGTON Voluntary Drivers is appealing for more helpers.
The organisation, which turns 10 this year, takes people to medical appointments and other destinations where there is a shortage of public transport.
Drivers are paid a mileage rate and they can choose when to help out. To volunteer, call 07765 154120.
14 January 2019
More News:
Hot shot is targeting the top with Team GB call-up
A RIFLE shooter from Wargrave has been selected ... [more]
POLL: Have your say