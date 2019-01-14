Volunteers paint school

RUGBY players helped paint Watlington Primary School.

Nineteen members of the Oxford Brookes University team joined parents and staff in painting the wooden cladding on the outside of the school and most of the key stage two building.

Two staff from the Co-op store in Couching Street also helped.

Polly Wopshott, who chairs the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “Thanks to everyone’s contribution, the school has saved a significant amount of money and the buildings look much better.”