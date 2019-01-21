Looking back

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
THE annual meeting of Watlington Environment Group will take place at the town hall on February 1 at 8pm.
Robert Barber will give a talk called “A look back over the last 20 years”.
Admission is £2.50 for non-members.
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say