Charity bank

A TEXTILES bank is raising money for Watlington Primary School and a children’s charity.

Clothes, bedding, curtains and footwear can be deposited at the bright blue bank, which is in the school’s car park, off Love Lane.

Items should be clean, dry and inside a tied plastic bag.

40p per kilo will go to the school’s parent-teacher association and 10p per kilo to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.