Pay increase

WATLINGTON Parish Council’s staff are to receive a pay increase.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan’s salary will rise by two per cent and assistant clerk Rachel Gill’s by  2.79 per cent while caretaker Bob Thomas’s will receive 6.94 per cent more.

Administrative assistant Chris Wiltshire’s hourly rate will go from £10.11 to £10.34.

The parish council has also agreed to order a debit card for staff to use for paying for items online rather than them having to use their own cards.

