Centre ‘will fund itself’

WATLINGTON’S children’s centre should be self-supporting by early next year, says a councillor.

Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on the Oxfordshire County Council, was speaking after a parish councillor raised concerns.

The centre was awarded a £30,000 start-up grant for three years by the council in early 2017.

This followed a decision to withdraw a grant of £105,000 a year as part of the council’s budget cuts.

Steph Van de Pette warned last year that this money was running out and an alternative source of money was needed in the long-term. Last week she said the centre was making applications for funding.

Councillor Harrod said the centre should become self-funding but if there were cash problems the council would, as a last resort, get involved again.

The centre holds sessions at Watlington Primary School and at a purpose-built building in Chalgrove.