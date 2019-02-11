Wednesday, 13 February 2019

GP practice holds on to good rating

THE Watlington and Chalgrove Surgeries have been rated “good” by the healthcare watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission carried out unannounced inspections at the Chiltern Surgery in Hill Road, Watlington, and the Brook Surgery in High Street, Chalgrove, in October.

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, said: “We found the practice routinely reviewed the effectiveness and appropriateness of the care it provided.

“It ensured that care and treatment was delivered according to evidence-based guidelines. Staff involved and treated patients with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.

“Patients found the appointment system easy to use and reported that they were able to access care when they needed it.

“The practice provided a responsive appointment system that resulted in short waits for both urgent appointments and appointments booked in advance.”

Prof Field said there was a strong focus on continuous learning and improvement at all levels and patient feedback about the services offered was consistently positive.

The practice had systems to manage risk so that safety incidents were less likely to happen. When incidents did happen, the practice learned from them and improved its processes.

However, the cold chain policy, designed to maintain medicines at appropriate temperatures, had not always been followed and the practice had not completed the necessary authorisation for all nurses to administer vaccines without the need for individual prescriptions.

The practice was also rated as “good” at its previous inspection in 2015.

