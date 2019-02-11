Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School shut after death

WATLINGTON Primary School was closed on Tuesday following the death of a member of staff.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not been made public.

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said: “The closure was due to the death of a member of the school staff.

“Our thoughts are with all in the school community.”

The school opened as normal on Wednesday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33