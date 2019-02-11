School shut after death

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
WATLINGTON Primary School was closed on Tuesday following the death of a member of staff.
The circumstances surrounding the death have not been made public.
A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said: “The closure was due to the death of a member of the school staff.
“Our thoughts are with all in the school community.”
The school opened as normal on Wednesday.
11 February 2019
