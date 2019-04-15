School still good, says watchdog

ICKNIELD Community College in Watlington has retained its “good” rating from the education watchdog.

Two Ofsted inspectors who visited the Love Lane school last month praised the leadership of headteacher Mat Hunter.

Inspector Sarah Hubbard said: “As an outward-looking, dynamic and thoughtful leader, you have instigated a number of far-reaching and successful changes over the last few years.

“You are not complacent and, although the school is oversubscribed, you have strong plans to develop the school further.

“Staff are very positive about the support and direction provided by you and the senior leadership team.”

She said the curriculum provided pupils with “rich experiences across a range of subjects as well as a strong academic grounding”.

Mrs Hubbard added: “You have implemented a tight and carefully considered approach to assessment that enables leaders at all levels to monitor pupils’ achievement closely.

“Of note is the positive impact of the relentless emphasis on improving pupils’ attendance, which has risen this academic year in comparison to last.”

She said the school had also successfully tackled the main areas for development highlighted in the previous inspection report.

Mrs Hubbard said: “In particular, you have developed the way that teaching supports pupils with their literacy needs and improved the quality of teaching in the subject areas specified.”

The next steps were to ensure that all teaching becomes as effective as the best practice seen in the school.

David Marcou, chairman of governors, said that to retain the “good” rating with such a positive commentary was “a very considerable achievement”.