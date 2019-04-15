Library agm

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
THE Friends of Watlington Library will hold its annual meeting at the building in High Street on May 16 at 7.30pm.
The group will welcome author Sir Philip Pullman at St Leonard’s Church on April 26. Tickets cost £12 and are available from the library or K is for Kitchen in High Street or call (01491) 612241.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say