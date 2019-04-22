Mirror plan for homes

DEVELOPERS have submitted a second application to build 183 homes in Watlington.

Bloor Homes and Archstone were reacting to South Oxfordshire District Council’s failure to make a decision on their first application. They have already lodged an appeal to that.

They want to redevelop a pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road. The scheme would include a section of an “edge road”, or bypass, around the town.

The mirror application says: “The delay to approval of the previous application principally relates to the discussions regarding the timing of the delivery of the edge road and whether it would be reasonable to approve the application subject to a condition restricting occupation of the proposed dwellings.

“We consider that the benefits of the proposals demonstrably outweigh any potential harm that arises.

“We also consider that very significant weight should be afforded to the delivery and safeguarding of land for the edge road given the benefits it will deliver for both Watlington and the wider district, including the delivery of other developments which will rely upon the route.”

The site is earmarked for 140 homes in the Watlington neighbourhood plan and the parish council supports the mirror application.

The appeal on the original plans will be heard in

October.