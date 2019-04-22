New dryers for toilets

THREE new hand dryers are to be bought by Watlington Parish Council for the Church Road public toilets.

The current ones are more than 20 years old and some of the spare parts for them are no longer made.

The council agreed to spend up to £7,100 on the replacements, subject to them having an energy efficiency rating above C.

This was at the request of Councillor Steph Van de Pette who said the council had declared a climate emergency and agreed to consider the impact of its decisions on the environment.

The council is also considering buying an electric vehicle for its caretaker Bob Thomas.