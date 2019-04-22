Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring's neighbourhood plan
PLANS for a performance stage in the Paddock play area in Watlington have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.
Former parish councillor Ian Donaldson left £2,000 in his will for a bandstand or stage and Watlington Concert Band is keen to progress the idea.
A silver birch would have to be removed to make room for the stage but a replacement tree would be planted elsewhere.
22 April 2019
