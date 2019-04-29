Meet the Candidates: Anna Badcock

Anna Badcock* (Con)

I AM a busy, working mother of three. With a background in technology PR, I am now a coach for digital marketing apprentices, a communications consultant, work part-time for Savills and have been a district councillor for eight years, many of those as a cabinet member.

As chairman of the Oxfordshire Health Improvement Board, I prioritised mental and physical health, which included the Health Inequalities Report identifying areas of need in our community.

I’ve been a fund-raising secretary for the local nursery and pre-school and a beaver leader. I established a children’s running club at the primary school and have now joined the children’s centre committee to help it secure a future without direct funding.

I proposed and secured £1million from the council which brought broadband to the district.

My aims are to: continue to fight for the edge road to be delivered before further development so that road safety and air quality is improved and all local residents can use the shops safely; help the surrounding villages get what they need to be safer; campaign for higher quality new buildings, including design and carbon neutral; provide more footpaths for residents and visitors; support the use of electric cars with more charging points; help residents with kerbside recycling; support the AONB to become a National Park; and bring even faster broadband to local businesses and home workers.