Meet the Candidates: Stephanie van de Pette

Stephanie van de Pette (Lib)

I HAVE been a Watlington parish councillor for two-and-a-half years, chairing the strategy committee and making improvements to its communications and website.

A leading voice for the Watlington Business Association, I have promoted investment in parking and public spaces to enhance the high street as a vital centre for surrounding villages.

Married with two children, I have lived in Oxfordshire for more than a decade. Being a parent, I understand the vital role of children’s and youth services and campaigned to save the First Steps Family Hub when the county council pulled funding. Equally important is tackling social isolation for parents and the elderly.

The environment is at the heart of all I do and, working as a chartered environmentalist in the construction industry, I understand how important planning issues are locally. If elected, I would be well equipped to meet the challenges faced by the authority to bring forward housing development sensitively.

Now the Government is focused on other matters, it is increasingly important for district and county councillors to hear the voices of local people. It is time to put our community above party allegiances. If elected, I would ensure our most pressing issues including traffic, pollution and environmental impact are at the top of the agenda.