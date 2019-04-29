Search for community heroes

Monday, 29 April 2019

THE first Watlington Community and Volunteer Awards will be presented in June.

They are being organised by the parish council to thank the people of the town who go the extra mile for their community.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Watlington Club in High Street on Saturday, June 8 from noon to 2pm and will be followed by a barbecue.

There are six categories, which are: organisation of the year; young volunteer of the year; volunteer of the year; unsung hero; environmental and conservation award; and community consciousness award.

Nominees must live, work, or study in Watlington and anyone can make a nomination. The deadline is May 24.

All nominees will be judged on how they have tackled issues that affect people in Watlington parish or made a difference to their community or helped get people involved and inspired others.

For more information, visit www.watlington.org/
awards.html

