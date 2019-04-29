Fund transfer

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
A FUND has been transferred to Watlington Parish Council on the condition that it is used only to secure a dedicated building for the town’s young people.
If the Watlington Young People’s Fund is not used within five years of the transfer it can only be spent on “charitable purposes”.
29 April 2019
