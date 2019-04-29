Parking signs improvement

PARKING signs in Watlington are to be improved.

A blue“P” sign to denote parking spaces will be installed in Shirburn Road and the existing parking sign will be changed to read “long-term parking” when it is eventually replaced.

The parking signs in Hill Road and at the entrance to the Hill Road car park will be changed to read “short stay”.

The changes were approved by the parish council, which also agreed to mark out 11 more two-hour stay bays in the Hill Road car park.