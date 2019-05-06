Care home is top rated

A CARE home in Watlington has been given the highest rating possible by a watchdog.

Sanctuary Care’s Watlington and District Nursing Home has been rated as “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission following an unannounced inspection.

The home, which provides care for up to 60 residents, was commended by inspectors for its exceptional levels of leadership and responsiveness as well as for its care, safety and effectiveness.

Home manager Julie Cooper was praised by staff for leading by example and being the “driving force to all staff which demonstrates how they are happy to go beyond the call of duty.”

The home’s provision for dementia care was also praised in the report.

The use of kradle, Sanctuary’s bespoke in-house electronic care planning app, which allows plans to be updated at the point of care, was also praised.

The report noted the satisfaction of relatives with the level of care their loved ones received.

Mrs Cooper said: “I am thrilled our home has been recognised with the highest rating possible. We take pride in working tirelessly to ensure our residents are cared for with the utmost levels of kindness, integrity and professionalism.”

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, Sanctuary’s group director, added: “The rating is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at the home.”