Make shapes

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
CIRCLE dancing is being held in Watlington.
The group meets every Thursday at the sports pavilion from 2pm to 4pm. All are welcome and the cost is £5. A taster session is free.
For more information call Valerie Johnson on (01491) 638715 or email valtheath@
aol.com
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say