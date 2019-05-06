Site visit set to determine noise levels of new pitches

A SITE visit will be carried out to assess potential noise from a new multi-use games area in Watlington.

The parish council wants to create two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground and has submitted plans to South Oxfordshire District Council for a third time.

But residents in nearby Love Lane have raised concerns about light and noise pollution, access and hours of use. The parish council debated whether to have a further consultation period at its planning committee meeting on April 2. Some members were in favour of withdrawing the application but this motion was defeated.

They then voted to approve the application on the proviso that they ask the district council’s environmental health officer to carry out a site visit to investigate a potential noise issue.

The parish council first submitted a planning application in June but withdrew it the following month after being asked for more information. It then submitted amended plans but these were withdrawn in August.

The latest application says the area would operate until 9.30pm during the week, 7pm on Saturdays and 5pm on Sundays.

There would be four floodlights fitted to 8m high columns. These would not be on unless the court was being used and it would be token-controlled. They would be on an automatic switch so manual override would be impossible.

The application says the multi-use games area would replace the old tarmac basketball court but would be larger in order to accommodate a wider variety of sporting and recreational uses.

It would extend further towards the rear of the houses in Love Lane but would still be about 50m away.

The district council is still considering the application.