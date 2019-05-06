Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plot buddies

A COMPANIONSHIP scheme between Watlington’s allotment holders and the town’s doctors’ surgery could be launched.

George Bruce, chairman of the council’s allotments sub-committee, has suggested that patients at the Chiltern Surgery could be buddied up with a specific plot holder to help provide exercise to those who do not want to go to the gym.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan will speak to the Hill Road surgery to get its view.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33