Plot buddies

Monday, 06 May 2019
A COMPANIONSHIP scheme between Watlington’s allotment holders and the town’s doctors’ surgery could be launched.
George Bruce, chairman of the council’s allotments sub-committee, has suggested that patients at the Chiltern Surgery could be buddied up with a specific plot holder to help provide exercise to those who do not want to go to the gym.
Parish clerk Kristina Tynan will speak to the Hill Road surgery to get its view.
06 May 2019
