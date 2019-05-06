Family help

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
Monday, 06 May 2019
CHEQUES for £200 have been awarded to Watlington Youth Club and the Watlington and Chalgrove First Steps Family Hubs.
The money was handed over by Watlington Business Association at its annual meeting last month.
The donations were made from the proceeds of its Christmas market.
06 May 2019
