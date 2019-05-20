Watlington artists’ work is on show as week hailed a success

THE inaugural Watlington Artweeks has been hailed a success, writes David White.

Forty-four artists are showcasing their work, including sculptures, paintings, textiles, photography and ceramics, across 20 venues until Sunday (May 19).

The event, which began last Saturday, has seen hundreds of visitors to the town.

Jaine McCormack, one of the organisers who lives in Christmas Common, said: “It’s been the most remarkable reaction — I’m really thrilled.

“I popped down to the shops and two or three of them said they’d had their best day of takings ever on the Saturday.

“The reason we did this was to expose Watlington’s wonderful little high street and increase footfall and I think that’s certainly happening.”

Ms McCormack, an artist, designer and stylist of home textiles and interiors, is displaying her work at an open studio in Ingham Lane.

She added: “We had about 50 people here on Saturday and a lot of venues on the High Street had 100-plus.

“Thank you to all the artists whose arms I twisted.

“Come and see the great work and come and see what Watlington has to offer beyond Artweeks.”

Valerie Powell, who lives in Pyrton Lane, was displaying her paintings in lighting shop Bella Luce in the High Street. She said: “It’s absolutely brilliant — the town was buzzing. It was like the King’s Road in Chelsea. It’s wonderful for Watlington.”

Andrea Brewer, of Ash Close, was showing her ceramics in the Granary cafe and deli, also in the High Street.

She said: “We’ve had lots of visitors and lots of interest. It’s just been fantastic to get together with all the artists and the business people of the town. It’s been really inspiring to make stuff to prepare for the week and to get it seen and put a face to the work.”

Almost all the venues are in Watlington, with just one venue outside of the town at Babylon Plants in Cuxham.

The majority will be open from 9.30am until 6pm each day.

The other organisers are Loraine Daniels, who runs Bella Luce, David Cotterell, who runs Apex Healthcare Consulting and sculptor Satnam Bains, an IT specialist.