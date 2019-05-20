Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gardeners raise £350

AN open gardens event raised almost £350 for Watlington in Bloom.

Nine gardens around the town were open to the public on bank holiday Monday, May 6.

They included the new Margaret Mogg Garden at the Cuxham Road Triangle, which was created last year by the parish council and Watlington in Bloom.

It is in memory of Lady Mogg, who died in September on her 104th birthday. She suppported many organisations in the town and collected for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal every year.

Terry Jackson, who runs Watlington in Bloom, said: “It was a very successful event, especially considering that the weather was quite chilly. People seem to enjoy chatting about gardens and life generally.

“I’m sure some people purchased tickets but didn’t tour the gardens as they like the idea of making Watlington look wonderful.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33