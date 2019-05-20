Gardeners raise £350

AN open gardens event raised almost £350 for Watlington in Bloom.

Nine gardens around the town were open to the public on bank holiday Monday, May 6.

They included the new Margaret Mogg Garden at the Cuxham Road Triangle, which was created last year by the parish council and Watlington in Bloom.

It is in memory of Lady Mogg, who died in September on her 104th birthday. She suppported many organisations in the town and collected for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal every year.

Terry Jackson, who runs Watlington in Bloom, said: “It was a very successful event, especially considering that the weather was quite chilly. People seem to enjoy chatting about gardens and life generally.

“I’m sure some people purchased tickets but didn’t tour the gardens as they like the idea of making Watlington look wonderful.”