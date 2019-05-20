Supporting clean air

A NUMBER of events will take place in Watlington around National Clean Air Day on Thursday, June 20.

The parish council is to ask the town’s voluntary and community groups to theme events around “air” and will ask Watlington Business Association’s members to have themed windows.

It will also produce a “no idling” flyer to encourage drivers to switch off their car engines when parked for short periods, such as outside school at pick-up time.

It will have a promotional stall at the town hall from 10am to noon on June 15 and hopes to have one at the Beacon Festival at Watlington Hill Farm in June.