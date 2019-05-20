Darn rabbits

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
Monday, 20 May 2019
RABBITS have been burrowing in Watlington recreation ground.
Parish councillor Nicky Smallbone said: “We have gone round filling up the holes that the rabbits left, which is a health and safety issue. The public use the place so we can’t have strong poison or anything like that.”
The town’s cricket and football clubs, which play there, have suggested installing fencing to stop the problem.
20 May 2019
