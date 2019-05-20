Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Darn rabbits

RABBITS have been burrowing in Watlington recreation ground.

Parish councillor Nicky Smallbone said: “We have gone round filling up the holes that the rabbits left, which is a health and safety issue. The public use the place so we can’t have strong poison or anything like that.”

The town’s cricket and football clubs, which play there, have suggested installing fencing to stop the problem.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33