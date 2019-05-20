New faces on council

WATLINGTON Parish Council has six new faces.

Tim Horton, of The Goggs, and Nick Hancock, of Brook Street, have returned, having failed to be re-elected at the elections in 2015.

At that time, Councillor Hancock asked people not to vote for him after deciding not to stand due to “uncertainty” over the town’s neighbourhood plan but he failed to have his name taken off the ballot paper in time.

The other new members are Keith Woolfson, of Beech Close, Alex Basden, of Couching Street, Bonnie Williams, of Spring Lane and Amber Chainey, from Chalgrove.

Councillor Matt Reid has been elected as chairman for a second year and former chairman Ian Hill will serve as vice-chairman for a second year.

Councillors Tom Bindoff and Bob West decided not to stand again. The other vacancies were caused by resignations and the death of Tony Williamson.

• Benson Parish Council has a vacancy. Those interested should send brief details about themselves, including previous community or council work and other skills that they can bring to the council, and state their reasons for wishing to become a councillor. Applications should be emailed to parish clerk Elizabeth Lemaire at clerk@bensonpc.org.uk before noon on June 14.