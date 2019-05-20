Heroes plea

MORE nominees are needed for the inaugural Watlington and Community Volunteer Awards.

These are being organised by the parish council to thank residents who go the extra mile for their community.

So far there have been 15 nominations across the six categories, organisation of the year, volunteer, young volunteer, unsung hero, environmental conservation award, and community consciousness award.

Nominees must live, work, or study in Watlington. The deadline is May 24.

A ceremony will be held at the Watlington Club on Saturday, June 8 from noon.

For more information, visit www.watlington.org/

awards.html