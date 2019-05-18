Teenage baker switches from her kitchen to shop

A TEENAGE girl who set up her own bakery business from home has now opened a shop.

Kitty Tait, 15, started the Orange Bakery in her parents’ kitchen at their home in Gorwell, Watlington.

Now she and her father Alex have their own shop in High Street after raising £10,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign.

In return for £20, donors

received two loaves and will have their names painted on the wall of the business in orange. The majority are local people but also include pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Taits will sell three breads as well as a special loaf on certain days and sweet pastries.

The pair still bake their bread at home but plan to switch to the shop once this has been approved by environmental health officers.

Kitty, who began baking last summer, said: “We opened on Saturday and we sold out in an hour. My dad’s whole family were there and they all helped us sell, which was really lovely.

“This is our space and we can offer something to the community because they have given us so much.”

The unit was previously occupied by card and gift shop The Rhubarb Tree, which closed last month.

It is owned by Brent Jackson whose wife Nikki used to be the town’s postmistress before the post office in High Street closed in 2017 and was re-located to the Co-op.

Kitty, who used to attend Icknield Community College but is now home-schooled, said: “When Brent saw the queue outside our pop-up shop he saw that hub for the community again and wanted to help us in some way.”

Mr Tait, a teacher, said: “Potentially it’s a two-year lease which is flexible. Brent has been really good and there’s an early opt-out if things don’t work out. He’s very positive about seeing what he can do to help.

“We’re enormously grateful to the way the community has responded. In the long term we would love to be able to serve food in terms of soup, cheese toasties with local cheese and toast with local spreads.”

He thanked his neighbour Justin Wood, who helped create the shop’s interior and signage with his business ID Designs.

Kitty and her father have also been using local suppliers including fruit and vegetables from Angela Clark, who runs the undercroft at the town hall, chocolate from Tutu Delicious, also in the High Street, and eggs from Pyrton.

The bakery will be open from 10.30am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10.30am to 1pm on Friday and Saturdays.