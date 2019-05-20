I’ll help people do their bit for environment, says mum

A MOTHER from Watlington has set up a zero waste sustainability business.

Steph Van de Pette says that So Sustainable provides refill products and sustainable alternatives to common household products.

She offers environmentally friendly cleaning products and detergents as well as natural toothpaste, sun cream and beauty products and a range of organic dried foods and loose leaf tea.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers so they can buy the exact amounts they need without the need for packaging.

Mrs Van de Pette also tries to ensure her suppliers only use paper or cardboard packaging and if they do use plastic that they will take it back.

She currently trades online but will hold her first pop-up market stall in Watlington High Street next Saturday (May 25) from 9am.

Mrs Van de Pette, who lives in Spring Lane with her husband Mathew and children Henry, three, and Clara, one, works as an environmental training manager for a construction company. She said: “My background has always been in sustainability and what companies can do to improve their environmental impact at work.

“Since having kids it has kind of smacked me in the face that there’s so much we can all do to help with the choices we have and how we spend our money.

“We have the power to make small changes that together can have a big impact.

“People really have the power to change and by choosing different products and by making slight adjustments to the way they shop, by keeping things more local, they can really help address the problem of waste.

“I’m acutely aware it is very difficult sometimes to make these decisions. As a parent, you’re just firefighting from the moment you get up to the moment you go to bed.

“You don’t have time to think ‘where am I going to buy rice from to make sure it has the least environmental impact?’ But people can come to me as I’ve done all the thinking for them.

“I’m trying as much as posssible to ensure everything is organic because that is much better and a lot of the products are no or low packaging.”

Mrs Van de Pette is a member of Watlington Parish Council, which is among towns and cities across the country to have declared a “climate emergency”. The council wants to reduce its impact on the environment and is to review all its activities and policies accordingly.

Mrs Van de Pette, who stood for the Liberal Democrats at the recent South Oxfordshire District Council elections, said: “Now it’s up to the parish council, but also everyone who lives here, to do their part in actually actioning that and act like it is an emergency and do something.

“If we carry on doing business as normal we’re sleepwalking into this disaster and we really need to panic almost.

“I would like to encourage local people to seek out refill stores like mine that are popping up all over the country to reduce their own personal environmental impact and support their local shops and makers, which keeps their money flowing in the local economy rather than spending it on large, online brands.”

Mrs Van de Pette was inspired to start her business after attending the PopUp Business School, a free course run by South Oxfordshire District Council in Berinsfield earlier this month. Participants learned how to set up and run a business.

She set up her website in just a day and made her first sale the following day. Some of the 200 members of the Watlington Climate Action Group, have also shown an interest.

Mrs Van de Pette said: “I’m hugely inspired and enthused by the amount of engagement that we have got in Watlington and elsewhere on climate and environmental issues generally.

“People really want this and we need to give them the mechanism to make changes. I’m an eternal optimist so it’s great. I don’t feel like a weird hippie in the corner, I do feel like I’m quite mainstream now.”

For more information, visit

sosustainable.weebly.com