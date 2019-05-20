Risky business

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
IAN JONES will give a talk called “Forty years bomb disposal — still 10 fingers” to a meeting of Ridgeway U3A at the Watlington’s sports pavilion on Tuesday at 2.30pm.
Visitors are welcome and pay £4, which is refundable on joining. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say