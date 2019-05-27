Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Author visit

AUTHOR Sylvia Vetta is to give a talk at Watlington library about how her experience of mixed race marriage inspired her new book, Sculpting the Elephant.

The Friends of Watlington Library have organised the event at the High Street venue on June 7 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from the library on (01491) 612241 or from K is for Kitchen in High Street.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33