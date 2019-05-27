Author visit

Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
AUTHOR Sylvia Vetta is to give a talk at Watlington library about how her experience of mixed race marriage inspired her new book, Sculpting the Elephant.
The Friends of Watlington Library have organised the event at the High Street venue on June 7 at 8pm.
Tickets cost £8 and are available from the library on (01491) 612241 or from K is for Kitchen in High Street.
27 May 2019
