Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

First act

A NEW theatre group has been formed in Watlington.

The Watlington Phoenix Players’ first production will be Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas, which will be performed at the town hall from October 17 to 19.

The group is appealing for people to join as actors or technical crew. If you are interested, call Carol Horton on (01491) 612189 or email watphoenixplayers@
gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33