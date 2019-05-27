Repairs for cycle race

A ROAD in Watlington may be repaired before an international women’s bicycle race passes through next month.

The third stage of the sixth annual OVO Energy Women’s Tour on Wednesday, June 12 will come along Spring Lane.

Ian Hill, vice-chairman of Watlington Parish Council, said the street had a lot of potholes.

Chairman Matt Reid suggested asking Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, if the “dragon patcher” pothole repair vehicle was available.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan suggested talking to the organisers of the race, which will begin in Henley and follow a 91-mile route through South Oxfordshire and beyond to finish at Blenheim Palace.

Councillor Steph Van de Pette said the Watlington Business Association may distribute small flags for people to wave at the riders.