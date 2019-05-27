Catering van banned

A MOBILE catering trailer will not be allowed in Watlington recreation ground during the summer holidays.

The parish council has turned down a request to have the trailer on the land off Shirburn Road seven days a week.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan said the owner had offered the council £30 a week which she said was “a bit rubbish”.

Vice-chairman Ian Hill said the trailer would compete with other food and drink outlets in the town.

Councillor Terry Jackson said it would take up a parking space and encourage littering.

But Councillor Tim Horton said it wouldn’t affect businesses in the town, which were 0.5km away.

Councillor Steph Van de Pette added: “I would strongly support anything of community benefit that provides a service there. It would have to go out for tender for more than £30 a week.”

She suggested encouraging local businesses to come up with alternative ideas, including offering healthy snacks.