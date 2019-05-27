Speeding fine

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly
Monday, 27 May 2019
A WOMAN from Watlington has been fined £500 for speeding.
Holly Oldham, 38, of Chestnut Place, was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 London Road, Headington, Oxford, on October 22.
She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £85 court costs by Oxford magistrates and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
27 May 2019
