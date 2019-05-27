Speeding fine

A WOMAN from Watlington has been fined £500 for speeding.

Holly Oldham, 38, of Chestnut Place, was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 London Road, Headington, Oxford, on October 22.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £85 court costs by Oxford magistrates and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.