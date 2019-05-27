Broadband meeting

BROADBAND providers are to have a meeting with Watlington Parish Council about a possible new service.

Watlington Business Association is interested in “fibre to the premises”, which is a connection from the exchange all the way to a home or business.

The council has agreed to support a request from the association to arrange a meeting with providers GigaClear, Openreach and Swish Fibre to find out more.

Councillor Steph Van de Pette said there were £2,500 grants available for businesses which signed up and then up[ to 10 households are able to claim £500 each, They would have to commit to a one-year upgrade with an internet service provider.

She said: “It shouldn’t actually cost very much more than what people are paying at the moment — it’s about £30 to £40 a month.”

The council agreed to form a working group with the association to explore the idea but said it didn’t want to spend any money on it.