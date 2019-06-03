Cash appeal

Monday, 03 June 2019

WATLINGTON has been asked to help fund speed reduction measures in neighbouring Britwell Salome.

Chris Bidgood, of the village’s parish meeting, said there would be more traffic from Benson and Watlington in particular as a result of new housing being built.

“What we’re basically concerned about is the volume of traffic,” he said.

He hoped that when financial contributions from developers were paid some could be used to pay for chicanes, speed pillows and speed indicator devices in the village.

