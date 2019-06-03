Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Youngsters want action

YOUNG people have urged residents of Watlington to come with ideas to tackle climate change.

New parish councillor Amber Chainey, 18, and her friends Lizzie Wasmuth and Rhiannon Amery addressed the town’s annual parish meeting last week.

They also held a workshop asking residents for ideas on how the town could reduce its impact.

Councillor Chainey said: “Within 10 years this world isn’t going to be the same and that’s a fact we need to face. All we’re focused on is saving the planet.

“We want to become the leader of this green movement and create the blueprints that other small villages and towns like us can follow.”

Rhiannon said: “30,000 people die prematurely in the UK from air pollution.”

Lizzie added: “Even though we’re a small town, we can create change.”

The ideas put forward will be used in a report to be presented to the parish council by September.

The council declared a climate emergency in March and wants to reduce its impact on the environment and review all its activities and policies accordingly.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33