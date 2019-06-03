Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
WATLINGTON Parish Council chairman Matt Reid raised more than eyebrows at the annual parish meeting.
Before a presentation on climate change he made residents stand up, put their arms above their heads, then gently lower them while counting down from 10.
