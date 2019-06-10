Aid collection

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
ALMOST £900 was raised in Watlington during Christian Aid Week.
Church collections raised £241.50, street collections £423.94 and a lunch and coffee morning £222.50.
10 June 2019
More News:
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say