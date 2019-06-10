Monday, 10 June 2019

Race returns

THIS year’s Watlington 10km race has opened for entries.

The race will be held on Sunday, July 21 starting at the Fat Fox Inn in Shirburn Street at 10.30am.

Entry costs £12. For more information, visit watlington
runners.com

