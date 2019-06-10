Monday, 10 June 2019

Swishing party

A WOMEN’S clothes swap event will be held at Ewelme Primary School on Friday, July 5 from 7pm.

Tickets to the “swishing party” cost £5 plus at least one item donated per entry and includes a glass of fizz and nibbles.

There will be a silent auction of jewellery and new and used items.

The event is in aid of a new surface for the school playground.

