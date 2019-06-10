Family hub fundraising

A CHILDREN’S centre in Watlington says fund-raising is its top priority.

First Steps Family Hub, which runs sessions at Watlington Primary School and at a purpose-built building in Chalgrove, says funding from Oxfordshire County Council will end in March next year.

The centre was awarded a £30,000 start-up grant over three years by the council in 2017. This followed the council’s decision to withdraw funding of £105,000 a year.Watlington and Chalgrove parish councils agreed to give grants totalling £14,500.

The hub has applied for grants from Soha, Bovis Homes, the Big Lottery Fund and other community grant bodies and will continue to fundraise.