Family hub fundraising

Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
A CHILDREN’S centre in Watlington says fund-raising is its top priority.
First Steps Family Hub, which runs sessions at Watlington Primary School and at a purpose-built building in Chalgrove, says funding from Oxfordshire County Council will end in March next year.
The centre was awarded a £30,000 start-up grant over three years by the council in 2017. This followed the council’s decision to withdraw funding of £105,000 a year.Watlington and Chalgrove parish councils agreed to give grants totalling £14,500.
The hub has applied for grants from Soha, Bovis Homes, the Big Lottery Fund and other community grant bodies and will continue to fundraise.
10 June 2019
