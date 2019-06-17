Pullman profit

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
AUTHOR Philip Pullman’s talk at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington in April raised more than £2,700 for the Friends of Watlington Library.
The event marked the 21st anniversary of the group.
17 June 2019
