Leader plea

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
WATLINGTON Youth Club is appealing for a new youth leader as the current one is to retire at the end of the summer.
For more information, email Gillian Cottle at
gilliancottle@hotmail.com
The group is also looking for new committee members to help guide the club’s annual programme of activities. To apply, email
step-wpc@hotmail.com
17 June 2019
