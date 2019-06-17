Prize for pledge to be greener

RESIDENTS of Watlington could win a prize in return for making a pledge to mark National Clean Air Day on Thursday.

They are being asked to think twice before using the car, to share lifts, switch off their engines while waiting, drive economically and to think about buying an electric or hybrid car when changing their vehicle.

Pledge forms are available from the parish office in Old School Place or the library or the Granary café in High Street or they can be downloaded at watlington.org/air-

quality.html

They should be returned to the parish office or emailed to wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk

The most beneficial, imaginative or successful pledge submitted will win a family ticket to the Living Forest in Newbury from the parish council.

The council will have a promotional stall at the town hall from 10am to noon tomorrow (Saturday).

It is also producing a “no idling” flyer to encourage drivers to switch off their car engines when parked for short periods, such as outside school when dropping off or collecting children.

Voluntary and community groups have been asked to theme their events around “air” and Watlington Business Association members to have themed windows.