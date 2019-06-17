Monday, 17 June 2019

History walks

THREE history walks will be held in Watlington on Sundays over the summer.

These will be led by parish councillor Tim Horton to raise money for the town’s children’s centre and Watlington in Bloom.

The Watlington North walk will be held on June 23 and the Watlington South walk on July 7. In each case participants should meet at the town hall at 2pm.

The third walk, A View from Watlington Hill, will be held on August 25, meeting at the National Trust car park in Hill Road at 2pm.

No booking is required, just turn up.

